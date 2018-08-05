Fraudster targets Revenue Minister

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An anonymous caller tried to cheat Revenue Minister E Chandrasekharan by asking for his bank PIN.“I received a call some time ago and the caller asked for my PIN and enquired whether my ATM card is working. I said it’s working properly. The caller was speaking in English and later switched to Hindi. The caller said the call is on behalf of the bank headquarters and if the PIN is not given, they will freeze my account,” the minister said.

He said his office had lodged an official complaint citing the details of the call at the Cantonment police station. According to the police, the cyber cell has found out that the SIM card is owned by a woman, who is a native of West Bengal. Further investigation is on in the case.