India lacks system to nurture shooters, laments shooter

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: India has innumerable talents in shooting, but there is no proper system in place to nurture them, said Ron George Valiaveettil, an aspiring shooter and a member of the national junior shooting squad. The 20-year-old budding shooter from Pala, Ron came to Kozhikode to participate in the State Shooting Championship 2018, currently underway at the District Rifle Club. “I have seen many shooters who are so talented. But we do not have enough facilities to nurture them. There are no sufficient shooting ranges and enough funding,” he says, adding that when he started practicing shooting in Kottayam, he used to travel about 30 kilometres a day.

“This is not possible for everyone. I could because my parents were supportive and I had the resources,” he said.Ron was attracted to shooting during school days. “I got the opportunity to participate in NCC camp. I was good at shooting then. But unfortunately I was eliminated at the state-level camp. I was disappointed and wanted to show that I was a good shooter. It was after this incident that I joined the Kottayam District Rifle Club,” he reminisced.

Presently training at Idukki under the guidance of Felix Thomas, former Indian Navy coach, Ron participated in two international events. “The scene is entirely different at an international championship. We are competing with the world’s best. We get to learn more and the exposure is high,” he added.

According to him, shooting is a mental game. The two-time state champion says a shooter has to be both mentally and physically strong. “I do a lot of meditation. Try to keep all the things away before the competition. At the same time, we have to be physically strong too,” he said.His practicing sessions has not affected his studies. “I am doing Computer Science. I miss a lot of class. But I am managing well. Computer Science is also a mind game. So is shooting. So for me, it is working well. I love both in the same magnitude,” he added.