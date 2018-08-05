Home States Kerala

Karthiyayani Amma: ‘Testing’ times @ 96

Inspired by the urge to read and write, the 96-year-old, a native of Alappuzha, had enrolled herself in the state literacy mission's 'Aksharalaksham' programme six months ago.

KOZHIKODE: Having spent close to 100 years in this world, Karthiyayani Amma has seen it all in her life. Experience has helped her take challenges head on. Yet when she gets to face a new 'test' on Sunday, she seems to have some inexplicable feeling. Inspired by the urge to read and write, the 96-year-old, a native of Alappuzha, had enrolled herself in the state literacy mission's 'Aksharalaksham' programme six months ago. She, along with more than 40,000 candidates, will appear for the literacy exam on Sunday.

The exam will test the candidates' reading, writing and numerical abilities. Out of 100 marks, a candidate should secure at least 30 to pass. Karthiyayani Amma is confident. Since January 26, she has been striving hard along with 40,362 candidates who were initiated into the world of letters.

A survey by the literacy mission in 2010 local body wards in the state had found that there were 47,241 people who could neither read nor write. Of these, 46,349 had enrolled for the literacy classes. But not all were patient like Karthiyayani Amma to reach the exam stage.The survey had found the highest number of illiterate people — 10,348 — were from Palakkad. Pathanamthitta (434) had the least.'Aksharalaksham' is aimed at people in the 16-75 age group. The survey had found the largest number of illiterate people — 35,683 —were in the 51-75 age group.

