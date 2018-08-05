Home States Kerala

Kerala boy killed in tussle for pair of scissors with his classmate

Kumbla inspector said both the boys were students of the residential madrasa run by the Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker faction.

By Express News Service

KASARGOD: A class XI student was killed during a fight for a pair of scissors with his classmate at a madrasa on Sunday, said police.

The deceased has been identified as Mohammed Midhlaj, (16), son of Halima and Yusuf, a cook in the same school, which is five km from Kumbla police station.

Police have arrested the 15-year-old accused and charged him with murder.

"The accused is a native of Bantwal. He'll be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board soon," said Kumbla inspector Premsadan.

He said both the boys were students of the residential madrasa run by the Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker faction.

On Sunday, they were attending the madrasa with 20 other students. Around 8.30 am, during the breakfast, the two boys got into a tussle for the paper-cutting scissors used by the accused, said the police, quoting the students who witnessed the incident.

"In the pull and push, the sharp long blades of the scissors pierced into Midhlaj's chest and he fell on the low desk in the classroom," said Premsadan.

The boy died before reaching the hospital. After the inquest, the body has been sent for post-mortem at the Pariyaram Medical College. The accused has been charged with murder under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.

"Only investigation would reveal if it was an accident or intentional," the police said.

