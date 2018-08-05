Home States Kerala

Man who barged into Pinarayi Vijayan's room had tried same trick in front of the Secretariat in 2016

He had climbed up the tree seeking help from the government for a job and also protesting an alleged lack of response to his pleas for help through a self-employment scheme.

Published: 05th August 2018 04:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2018 01:14 PM   |  A+A-

The man who entered Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's presence at Kerala House in New Delhi, wielding a knife in his hand.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The man who threatened to commit suicide in front of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in New Delhi on Saturday is the person who threatened to do the same after climbing a tree in front of the Secretariat two years ago.A native of Chettikulangara in Alappuzha district, 42-year-old Vimal Raj was also seen emotionally disturbed when the police took him into custody after bringing him down from the tree on January 6, 2016. 

He had climbed up the tree seeking help from the government for a job and also protesting an alleged lack of response to his pleas for help through a self-employment scheme.His demands included a direct assurance from the Chief Minister.The fire force and police had managed to bring him down after an hour-long talk promising action. The Cantonment police had also registered a case against him for a suicide attempt. However, he was let off by the court after he had shown signs of mental instability, said police officers. 

According to Cantonment CI M Prasad, Raj lost his job after he suffered some illness. Later, he demanded the state to give him at least two cows as part of the government’s self-employment generation scheme.“The police and fire force had to talk to him for more than an hour to bring him down from the tree. He was brought down after fire force tied a rope on his hip,” said Prasad.Raj has been working in New Delhi for the past few months and made similar demands in the CM’s presence.

CPM demands probe into security breach
T’Puram:The CPM has alleged major security breach in the incident where a knife-wielding man charged to the Chief Minister’s room at Kerala House in Delhi. Terming the incident highly serious, CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has urged the Centre to probe into the security lapse. Kodiyeri pointed out that the security at Kerala House is being managed by the Delhi Police under the Union Government.

“It is a major lapse in the security arrangements by the Delhi Police that led to the person reaching near the Chief Minister’s room,” Kodiyeri said in a statement. The CPM state chief further alleged the Delhi Police made no attempt to rein in the suspected attacker or tried to take him into custody while he was wielding the knife. It was the Kerala Police commandos with the Chief Minister who restrained him, Kodiyeri said while urgingthe Union Government to conduct an investigationinto the security failure. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vimal Raj commit suicide Pinarayi Vijayan Kerala House

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sonam Wangchuk (Photo | Twitter)
Ramon Magsaysay Awardee Sonam Wangchuk asks for better government education system for all
Jan Adhikar Party activists clash with police personnel during their protest against the recent incident of Muzaffarpur shelter home rape case in Patna on August 4 2018. (Photo | PTI)
Muzzafarpur shelter home rape case: RJD, Opposition protest at Jantar Mantar
Gallery
South Australia in 2017 passed a law where the identities of anonymous sperm donors could give people the right to information about their genetic parentage, regardless of whether a sperm donor wanted his identity kept secret. A 36-year-old woman has been
IN PICTURES | Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her biological father
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta