President to reach state capital today

On Sunday, the President will reach the Air Force Technical Area at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport.

Published: 05th August 2018 03:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2018 03:34 AM   |  A+A-

President Ramnath Kovind | File photo

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: President Ramnath Kovind will reach the state capital for a three-day visit on Sunday. He will inaugurate the Festival of Democracy, organised by the Kerala Assembly in connection with its 60th-anniversary celebrations, at the Assembly Complex at  11 am on Monday.  On Sunday, the President will reach the Air Force Technical Area at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport, by a special aircraft of the Indian Air Force at 5 pm. At the airport, he will be received by a host of dignitaries. He will then go to the Raj Bhavan. 

On Monday after inaugurating the Festival of Democracy, he will go to Kochi by a special aircraft at 5.30 pm. On Monday he will be staying at the Government Guest House, Ernakulam. On Tuesday 9 am, the President will hold a breakfast meeting with the Chief Justice and Judges of the Kerala High Court, at Bolghatty Palace. Later by 10.10 am he will leave for Thrissur by helicopter. 

