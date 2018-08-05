President to reach state capital today

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: President Ramnath Kovind will reach the state capital for a three-day visit on Sunday. He will inaugurate the Festival of Democracy, organised by the Kerala Assembly in connection with its 60th-anniversary celebrations, at the Assembly Complex at 11 am on Monday. On Sunday, the President will reach the Air Force Technical Area at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport, by a special aircraft of the Indian Air Force at 5 pm. At the airport, he will be received by a host of dignitaries. He will then go to the Raj Bhavan.

On Monday after inaugurating the Festival of Democracy, he will go to Kochi by a special aircraft at 5.30 pm. On Monday he will be staying at the Government Guest House, Ernakulam. On Tuesday 9 am, the President will hold a breakfast meeting with the Chief Justice and Judges of the Kerala High Court, at Bolghatty Palace. Later by 10.10 am he will leave for Thrissur by helicopter.