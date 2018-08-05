Shailaja accuses Centre of reneging on AIIMS

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Union Government has violated the assurance given to the state regarding setting up of AIIMS, alleged Health Minister K K Shailaja. The state will raise its strong protest against the decision, the minister said. The Union Health Minister’s statement in the Lok Sabha is violation of the assurance given to Kerala, said the minister, adding that the matter was raised with the union minister when they met last time in Delhi.

“The union minister had assured that there will be a favourable decision regarding setting up of AIIMS in Kerala and that it will be established in a phased manner. The minister said that the AIIMS will be sanctioned during this government’s tenure itself. The union government also gave a written assurance through a letter on July 23, 2018,” Shailaja said in a statement.

The central government’s change in stance is part of its discrimination towards Kerala.

In 2003, the Centre decided to set up AIIMS-model hospitals in all states. Though the state government identified the place for setting up the hospital, there was no positive response from the Centre.

Even after sanctioning AIIMS for Tamil Nadu and Telangana, Kerala was neglected. That’s why a detailed report was given to the Centre, the minister pointed out.