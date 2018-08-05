Home States Kerala

Shailaja accuses Centre of reneging on AIIMS

In 2003, the Centre decided to set up AIIMS-model hospitals in all states.The central government’s change in stance is part of its discrimination towards Kerala. 

Published: 05th August 2018 03:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2018 03:26 AM   |  A+A-

Health Minister K K Shailaja (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Union Government has violated the assurance given to the state regarding setting up of AIIMS, alleged Health Minister K K Shailaja. The state will raise its strong protest against the decision, the minister said. The Union Health Minister’s statement in the Lok Sabha is violation of the assurance given to Kerala, said the minister, adding that the matter was raised with the union minister when they met last time in Delhi. 

“The union minister had assured that there will be a favourable decision regarding setting up of AIIMS in Kerala and that it will be established in a phased manner. The minister said that the AIIMS will be sanctioned during this government’s tenure itself. The union government also gave a written assurance through a letter on July 23, 2018,” Shailaja said in a statement. 

The central government’s change in stance is part of its discrimination towards Kerala. 
In 2003, the Centre decided to set up AIIMS-model hospitals in all states. Though the state government identified the place for setting up the hospital, there was no positive response from the Centre. 
Even after sanctioning AIIMS for Tamil Nadu and Telangana, Kerala was neglected. That’s why a detailed report was given to the Centre, the minister pointed out.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
AIIMS K K Shailaja

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Rajasthan is progressing from BIMARU state to a developed state: Amit Shah
Arrested MDC supporters appear in Harare court after police raid
Gallery
South Australia in 2017 passed a law where the identities of anonymous sperm donors could give people the right to information about their genetic parentage, regardless of whether a sperm donor wanted his identity kept secret. A 36-year-old woman has been
IN PICTURES | Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her biological father
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta