Home States Kerala

Stampede during mall launch leaves one dead 

Fan frenzy cost a man’s life as uncontrollable crowd, who came to see actor Dulquer Salmaan inaugurating a mall, led to a stampede at Kottarakara on Saturday.

Published: 05th August 2018 04:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2018 04:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: Fan frenzy cost a man’s life as uncontrollable crowd, who came to see actor Dulquer Salmaan inaugurating a mall, led to a stampede at Kottarakara on Saturday.The deceased has been identified as Thiruvananthapuram native Harilal (46). The incident happened in front of iMall located on the MC Road near Kottarakara junction. A large crowd had gathered to see the actor who came to inaugurate the mall. They crowded in front of the mall and on top of nearby buildings. The traffic was halted as people spilled over to the road.

The actor came around noon. When he entered the mall premises people rushed forward to get a glimpse of the actor resulting in stampede.Harilal, a furniture dealer, fainted in the melee. Though he was rushed to a nearby hospital, he could not be saved. Others also suffered minor injuries. “He was a heart patient. The death was due to heart failure. We have completed the inquest and a post mortem will be held the next day,” said Kottarakara sub-inspector C K Manoj. The body will be released to the family after the post-mortem. 

The Kottarakara police registered a case against the managing director of mall, K I Abdul Rehman, for not making enough arrangement at the venue that led to the death of a person and for creating traffic block.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Stampede uncontrollable crowd iMall

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Rajasthan is progressing from BIMARU state to a developed state: Amit Shah
Arrested MDC supporters appear in Harare court after police raid
Gallery
South Australia in 2017 passed a law where the identities of anonymous sperm donors could give people the right to information about their genetic parentage, regardless of whether a sperm donor wanted his identity kept secret. A 36-year-old woman has been
IN PICTURES | Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her biological father
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta