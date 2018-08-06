All-India motor vehicle strike against proposed MV amendment tomorrow

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Vehicles, including private buses, autorickshaws, taxis, freight vehicles and most of the KSRTC buses, will stay off the road on Tuesday as part of the one-day strike organised by the All India Motor Transport Organisation, demanding the withdrawal of the proposed Motor Vehicle (MV) Amendment Bill. The Bill has been passed by the Lok Sabha, and now Rajya Sabha needs to give it a nod.

The protest will also demand to withdraw hike in insurance premium and restrict price hike of petroleum products. Trade unions except BMS will take part in the strike.

Automobile showrooms, automobile spare parts shops and driving school owners and staff will also participate in the protest. The workers’ union claims the Centre is planning to monopolise the motor vehicle industry.

KSRTC Joint Trade Union Committee protest against management

The KSRTC Joint Trade Union Committee will observe a 24-hour strike on Tuesday demanding to include implementation of pay revision, payment of four instalments of DA, and end the anti-employee and anti-people policies by the KSRTC management.



The token strike is announced by Kerala State Road Transport Employees’ Association (CITU), Transport Democratic Federation (INTUC) and Kerala State Transport Employees Union (AITUC).



“The employee unions are waiting for a discussion with the CMD regarding their demand to change the decision and call off the strike,” said S K Mani, KSRTC INTUC leader.