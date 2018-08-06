Home States Kerala

Health department to impart ‘team building’ training

Close on the heels of its decision to upgrade 503 primary health centres (PHC) as family health centres (FHC), the Health Department is planning to provide a ‘team building training’ to 6,000 staff.

Published: 06th August 2018 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2018 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Close on the heels of its decision to upgrade 503 primary health centres (PHC) as family health centres (FHC), the Health Department is planning to provide a ‘team building training’ to 6,000 staff.

The training, that will commence on Monday, will be provided jointly by State Health Systems Resource Centre and Kerala Institute of Local Administration (KILA). According to the department, the training will be provided to the Medical Officer-in-Charge, Health Inspector, Pharmacist, Public Health Nurse, Staff Nurse and others. Panchayat presidents, health standing committee heads and panchayat secretaries will also be trained.

“Once the PHCs are upgraded to FHCs, the health sector will witness a radical change. But before that, each panchayat will have to identify the problems that are being faced by their respective PHC and should come out with a micro planning for overcoming the same. Such a move will help in smooth and effective functioning of the PHC when it gets converted to FHC,” said Health Minister K K Shylaja. The OP will work from 9 am to 6 pm.   

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
primary health centres

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath offers prayers at Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath temple 
Divers Gary Hunt, Lysanne Richard win cliff-diving event on Switzerland's Lake Lucerne
Gallery
Immensely talented and widely appreciated for her acting skills, Charlize Theron turns a year older today. The first South African actress recipient of an academy award in a major category she is widely popular for her action scenes. Here are her top 10 m
Badass Charlize Theron turns 43, Here are her top 10 movies to binge watch on 
Despite the tight turnaround after the World Cup, Manchester City's attacking ruthlessness has not been blunted by fatigue or the English heatwave. Winning the Community Shield demonstrated that beyond any doubt on Sunday. Take a look at the best moments
Manchester City shows strength, beat Chelsea 2-0 to lift Community Shield