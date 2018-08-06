Kerala trio ferrying cattle come under fire by forest guards in Karnataka

By Express News Service

MANGALURU/KASARGOD: Karnataka Forest guards allegedly opened fire at three cattle transporters from Panathur in Kasargod district injuring one of them at Sullia early Sunday morning, said officers and the police.

Nishanth of Panathur, who was driving the pick-up truck, suffered pellet wounds on his left leg and was admitted to Pariyaram Medical College, said Rajapuram sub-inspector Shiju M V. “Four pellets are lodged in his leg, around the ankle,” he said. An official in the hospital said he was under observation and would be operated on to remove the pellets on Monday.

P M Haneefa and K V Aneesh — who were with Nishanth in the truck — told Kerala Police that they were intercepted by Karnataka Forest officers at Alappy village, 3km from Panathur on the Panathur-Sullia Road around 3.30 am on Sunday.“When officers fired in the air, they left the vehicle and ran. But Nishanth was hit by bullets,” said a friend of Aneesh.

After some time, Haneefa and Aneesh came back and carried Nishanth on their shoulders for 7 km to Panathur and took him to District Hospital in Kanhangad. An X-ray found four pellets in his leg and he was referred to Pariyaram Medical College.

The Forest department, however, ruled out shooting at the persons. “Intercepting vehicles during the night is usual procedure as the department has to prevent any incidents of smuggling timber, cattle and wildlife articles. On Sunday morning, one of our guards tried to stop the vehicle. But when they did not stop, he had to fire shots in the air to stop them,” said Deputy Conservator of Forests V Karikalan.

Hearing the gunshots, the three people in the vehicle ran away abandoning the vehicle. The vehicle was seized and handed over to Sullia police, he said. Forest officers said they use slide action gun, and the bullets disintegrate after 50 ft. “A few splinters could have hit him,” said an officer.