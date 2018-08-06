Home States Kerala

Kerala trio ferrying cattle come under fire by forest guards in Karnataka

Nishanth of Panathur, who was driving the pick-up truck, suffered pellet wounds on his left leg and was admitted to Pariyaram Medical College.

Published: 06th August 2018 02:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2018 02:11 AM   |  A+A-

cow, cattle, cow slaughter, pti file image, dairy

Image used for representational purpose only (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

MANGALURU/KASARGOD: Karnataka Forest guards allegedly opened fire at three cattle transporters from Panathur in Kasargod district injuring one of them at Sullia early Sunday morning, said officers and the police.

Nishanth of Panathur, who was driving the pick-up truck, suffered pellet wounds on his left leg and was admitted to Pariyaram Medical College, said Rajapuram sub-inspector Shiju M V. “Four pellets are lodged in his leg, around the ankle,” he said. An official in the hospital said he was under observation and would be operated on to remove the pellets on Monday.

P M Haneefa and K V Aneesh — who were with Nishanth in the truck — told Kerala Police that they were intercepted by Karnataka Forest officers at Alappy village, 3km from Panathur on the Panathur-Sullia Road around 3.30 am on Sunday.“When officers fired in the air, they left the vehicle and ran. But Nishanth was hit by bullets,” said a friend of Aneesh.

After some time, Haneefa and Aneesh came back and carried Nishanth on their shoulders for 7 km to Panathur and took him to District Hospital in Kanhangad. An X-ray found four pellets in his leg and he was referred to Pariyaram Medical College.

The Forest department, however, ruled out shooting at the persons. “Intercepting vehicles during the night is usual procedure as the department has to prevent any incidents of smuggling timber, cattle and wildlife articles. On Sunday morning, one of our guards tried to stop the vehicle. But when they did not stop, he had to fire shots in the air to stop them,” said Deputy Conservator of Forests V Karikalan.

Hearing the gunshots, the three people in the vehicle ran away abandoning the vehicle. The vehicle was seized and handed over to Sullia police, he said. Forest officers said they use slide action gun, and the bullets disintegrate after 50 ft. “A few splinters could have hit him,” said an officer.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
cattle transporters Karnataka Forest guards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sushma Swaraj with Prime Minister of Uzbekistan (Photo | Twitter)
EAM Swaraj meets Speaker of Legislative Assembly of Oliy Majlis in Uzbekistan
In this still from a video provided by Venezolana de Television, Presiden Nicolas Maduro, center, delivers his speech as his wife Cilia Flores winces and looks up after being startled by and explosion, in Caracas, Venezuela, August 4, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Venezuelan President Maduro says he escaped drone 'assassination' attempt, blames Colombia
Gallery
South Australia in 2017 passed a law where the identities of anonymous sperm donors could give people the right to information about their genetic parentage, regardless of whether a sperm donor wanted his identity kept secret. A 36-year-old woman has been
IN PICTURES | Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her biological father
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta