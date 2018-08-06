KSEB milks its expertise to run courses for engineering graduates

Tiki Rajwi By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: From power generation, the state-run KSEB will now try its hand at academics. The power utility has announced a new educational scheme which cashes in on its area of expertise and, at the same time, helps out job-hunting engineering graduates with tailor-made courses on the power sector.

The Intensive Training Programmes (ITP) are designed to cater to the market demand and rake in extra income for the cash-strapped utility. The first one-month course on ‘Relay protection scheme and substation maintenance,’ which includes classroom sessions and hands-on training, will cost the students `15,000 plus GST, KSEB authorities said.

“We have been providing internships for some time. But a fully-fledged course is a first for su,” said a KSEB spokesperson.While designing the curriculum, the KSEB factored in ‘ emerging fields of business and stiff competition likely from PSUs elsewhere’, according to an order issued recently. A meeting of the full-time KSEB directors on July 25 had decided to identify similar areas of interest in the power sector and provide training in tailor-made programmes.

The HR wing had identified an opportunity as the KSEB is being inundated with enquiries from fresh graduates and diploma holders on the possibility of undergoing training in specialised subjects. Moreover, the substantial number of engineering and technology institutions in the state had given the utility an idea of the existing demand for specialised courses.

“As of now, the various private institutions and PSUs provide training to these targeted groups. But their limited resources and meagre exposure to the core subjects mean the training at KSEB is quite worthwhile for job seekers outside the country. The KSEB may explore the possibility of generating extra income with our own available resources by providing training to these students,” said the KSEB order.