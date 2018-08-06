Home States Kerala

Medical fraternity in Kerala divided on Oxytocin drug sale

Some obstetricians-gynaecologists raise doubts on practicality of relying on a sole manufacturer-cum-supplier of the oxytocin drug.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The medical fraternity, by and large, has welcomed the Drug Technical Advisory Board’s (DTAB) decision to relax its fiat on restricting the sale and supply of Oxytocin in the country. However, a section of obstetricians and gynaecologists have raised doubts on the practicality of relying on a sole manufacturer-cum-supplier and the huge difference in the drug’s price.

As per the original April 27 notification, DTAB restricted the manufacture and sale of Oxytocin formulations for domestic use only to public sector. Following the order, Karnataka Antibiotics and Pharmaceuticals Ltd (KAPL) was entrusted with the manufacture and sale of the drug which is primarily used for preventing post-partum haemorrhage. As per the order, the restriction was to start from July 1. Following the relaxation, the restriction will now start from September 1.

“While it is up to the Health Ministry to take a call on the DTAB’s recommendation, overall it’s a welcome development,” said Dr Presannakumari B, president, Kerala Federation of Obstetrics and Gynaecology. “But our reservation is over the practicality of relying on a sole manufacturer-cum-supplier, (KAPL) and on the price difference. These questions remain largely unanswered,” she said.

Presannakumari said though an Oxytocin ampule was earlier sold for Rs 4, KAPL plans to sell it at Rs 17. Another senior gynaecologist with a government hospital said there are doubts on the quality of the medicine as KAPL is manufacturing Oxytocin for the first time.

“Oxytocin is the recommended first-choice uterotonic drug for the prevention of post-partum haemorrhage (PPH), a leading cause of maternal mortality in caesarean sections. Kerala has the lowest maternal mortality rate in the country. Thus depending on a single manufacturer is not at all practical,” said Presannakumari. “To highlight these aspects, we are considering to file a PIL at the Delhi High Court or at the Supreme Court,” she said.

At the same time, Health Secretary Rajeev Sadanandan said the state has already informed the Centre as part of the reducing MMR, the drug is a primary component and its ready availability have to be ensured at any means.

“We still believe that the Centre might have a change of mind. If it doesn’t reconsider the decision, the state will take necessary actions,” he said.

Report of misuse led to restriction

  • Oxytocin is a uterotonic drug which is used to induce contraction or greater tonicity of the uterus. Uterotonics are used both to induce labour, and to reduce post-partum haemorrhage.

  • As per DTAB notification, Oxytocin formulations meant for domestic consumption will be supplied by the manufacturer to the registered hospitals and clinics in public and private sector directly.

  • Answering to a submission, Minister of State for Health Ashwini Kumar Choubey told the Lok Sabha on August 3 that restriction was imposed following reports of the drug’s misuse in the dairy, agriculture and horticulture sectors

  • Oxytocin used in dairy sector to increase the milk let-down

  • It is used by farmers to make their produce looks fresher, bigger and greener

  • It is said the sustained use of the drug may result in the hormonal imbalance in humans and affect the reproductive system of animals

