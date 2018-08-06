Home States Kerala

New Kerala High Court Chief Justice Hrishikesh Roy to be sworn in on Wednesday

Justice Roy will be sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court at 11 am at the Raj Bhavan auditorium on Wednesday. Governor P Sathasivam will administer the oath of affirmation.

Kerala High Court (File photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Justice Hrishikesh Roy will be sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court at 11 am at the Raj Bhavan auditorium on Wednesday. Governor P Sathasivam will administer the oath of affirmation. The Centre appointed Roy as the Chief Justice of the court last week. He was discharging his duties as acting Chief Justice since May 30, after he was appointed to the post following the retirement of Justice Antony Dominic.

Justice Hrishikesh Roy

A Law graduate from Campus Law Centre, Delhi University, Justice Roy was designated as a senior lawyer by the Guwahati High Court in December 2004. He was initially enrolled as a lawyer in 1982 under the Bar Council of Delhi and eventually shifted practice to Guwahati.

For several years, he served as the Senior Government Advocate for Arunachal Pradesh and was the standing counsel for the Assam State Electricity Board and the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council.

He was then sworn in as Additional Judge in October 2006 and was made permanent in July 2008. He was transferred from the Guwahati High Court to Kerala High Court on May 28 this year. Earlier, the Arunachal Pradesh Legal Service Authority headed by him had produced ‘Apne Ajnabi’, a short film on racial discrimination and how legal help could be provided to the victims.

As the executive head of the Assam State Legal Services Authority, Justice Roy implemented the ‘Reach Out and Respond’ programme to facilitate access to justice for the marginalised people of Assam.The Assam chapter of the Indian Law Institute was also under his charge. He was recently nominated as member of National Judicial Academic Council headed by the CJI.

