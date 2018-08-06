Home States Kerala

Payment of traffic fines all set to go digital via IDTES

The IDTES will integrate all police notices and challans into a single notice with a 16 digit unique number, which will be integrated through a software to Kerala Government payment gateway.

The solution will ensure proper management of all payments of fines (EPS | P Jawahar)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala Police will roll out an Integrated Digital Traffic Enforcement System (IDTES) as the process has been initiated to find a bank for enabling online payment of traffic fines and installation of PoS machines at various locations for the people’s convenience. Through IDTES, they aim to move into a digital-only payment mode for traffic fines in a phased manner.

The state police chief has invited expression of interest (EoI) from designated bankers for providing technology-based banking solutions for IDTES.The IDTES will bring traffic enforcement totally under the digital ambit. “Kerala Police, with this digital traffic enforcement project, want to digitise the collection, reconciliation and accounting of various types of traffic fees and fines. The project envisages close coordination by sharing of resources (vehicle and licence details) between police and Motor Vehicles Department,” said officers.

According to officers, IDTES is aimed at completely changing traffic enforcement and bring in a more efficient system of fine collection, an integrated database of offenders, offer multi-channel and convenient payment options through online and offline modes.

The IDTES will integrate all police notices and challans into a single notice with a 16 digit unique number, which will be integrated through a software to Kerala Government payment gateway or any other designated payment gateway. The solution will ensure proper management of all payments of fines.

