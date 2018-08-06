Police takes temple priest into custody over bomb threat ahead of President's Kerala visit

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Kunnamkulam police arrested a priest of a temple at Chirakkal on Monday, following his threat to bomb the St. Thomas College, where President Ram Nath Kovind is set to attend a function.

Jayaraman, the priest of Chirakkal Bhagavathy temple, was arrested by the police team led by Kunnamkulam ACP T. S. Sinoj, after a call to the police control room at around 1 AM on Monday.

The police traced the mobile number from which the phone call was made and found it was made by Jayaraman. According to the police, Jayaraman made the call in an inebriated state after drinking alcohol.

The President will be inaugurating the centenary celebrations of St. Thomas College tomorrow followed by Darshan at Guruvayur Sree Krishna temple and Mammiyoor temple. A police at the Thrissur East police station added that the arrest would be recorded after questioning the man.