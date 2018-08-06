Home States Kerala

‘RSS practising politics of hatred’

Social activist and World Council of Arya Samaj president Swami Agnivesh has said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is acting like Adolf Hitler and the RSS, the mentor of the BJP, adores Hitler. This was t

Published: 06th August 2018 08:03 AM

Shashi Tharoor MP with social activist Swami Agnivesh during the seminar at Press club in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.Opposition LeaderRamesh Chennithala looks on | B P Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:Social activist and World Council of Arya Samaj president Swami Agnivesh has said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is acting like Adolf Hitler and the RSS, the mentor of the BJP, adores Hitler. This was the kind of politics of hatred practised by the likes of Savarkar and Golwalkar, he said. He was speaking at a seminar organised by the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Development Studies here, on ‘Standing up to hatred, violence and intolerance in contemporary India’.

He said he was attacked by a mob of ABVP and Bharatiya Janatha Yuva Morcha activists.  Alleging the incident as state-sponsored terrorism, he said he had intimated Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das in advance about the threat from right wing activists, on his visit to Pakur to address a gathering of Adivasis. He said the BJP is now under the complete control of Modi and Amit Shah, and they have a major say in the RSS.

Shashi Thaoor MP said Swami Agnivesh faced the ire of the Hindutva movement. Cow vigilantism has shown a steep increase after Modi Government came to power. Of the 70 attacks related to cow vigilantism reported in the country, 68 happened after Modi assumed office. Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala presided over the function.

