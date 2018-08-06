Special kit coming to Kerala’s aid in fighting rape

Shan A S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala witnessed close to 2,000 rape cases in 2017. Till March this year, the tally stands at 444. Though the number of rape cases being registered in Kerala each year touch new highs, the conviction rate has been dismal as more than half of the accused walk away scot-free, mostly due to lack of evidences. It’s in this context the decision of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to distribute rape investigation kits to state police units comes across as a silver lining.

The fight against rape and the efforts to legally nail the culprits will get a shot in the arm as the kits can help investigators collect and preserve vital evidence that could turn crucial during the trial. Though the first batch of the kits will be distributed to selected police stations across the country, sources hinted more than 10 stations in Kerala are expected to get the kits which will have components such as microscope slides, self-sealing preservation bags to collect and secure clothing fibre, hairs, body fluids and urine and blood collection devices.

In the first phase, 5,000 kits will be distributed among various police units in the country. In addition to this, couple of states are reportedly mulling over procuring the kits on their own. Haryana has already decided in this regard as they have set up one-stop centres in 12 districts, where kits would be made available, and efforts are on to spread it to the remaining 10 districts. Kerala Police sources said in the due course they might also consider purchasing such kits on their own.

Though State Police Chief Loknath Behera said he was yet to receive any order with regard to rape kits, sources in MHA said all states will be equally covered during the distribution of the kits and Kerala would have its share. “These kits are meant to be distributed in a rational manner among the states. Those states, who are willing to invest in the programme, can buy more kits on their own,” said a MHA source.

Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi had earlier said the kit was mandatory to ensure effective forensic probe in rape cases. “At times the forensic laboratories receive compromised evidence, that is why there is a need to distribute the rape investigation kits in every police station,” she had said.