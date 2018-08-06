Home States Kerala

Special kit coming to Kerala’s aid in fighting rape

The fight against rape and the efforts to legally nail the culprits will get a shot in the arm as the kits can help investigators collect and preserve vital evidence that could turn crucial during the

Published: 06th August 2018 02:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2018 02:19 AM   |  A+A-

Rape

Image for representational purpose only

By Shan A S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala witnessed close to 2,000 rape cases in 2017. Till March this year, the tally stands at 444. Though the number of rape cases being registered in Kerala each year touch new highs, the conviction rate has been dismal as more than half of the accused walk away scot-free, mostly due to lack of evidences. It’s in this context the decision of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to distribute rape investigation kits to state police units comes across as a silver lining.

The fight against rape and the efforts to legally nail the culprits will get a shot in the arm as the kits can help investigators collect and preserve vital evidence that could turn crucial during the trial. Though the first batch of the kits will be distributed to selected police stations across the country, sources hinted more than 10 stations in Kerala are expected to get the kits which will have components such as microscope slides, self-sealing preservation bags to collect and secure clothing fibre, hairs, body fluids and urine and blood collection devices.

In the first phase, 5,000 kits will be distributed among various police units in the country. In addition to this, couple of states are reportedly mulling over procuring the kits on their own. Haryana has already decided in this regard as they have set up one-stop centres in 12 districts, where kits would be made available, and efforts are on to spread it to the remaining 10 districts. Kerala Police sources said in the due course they might also consider purchasing such kits on their own.

Though State Police Chief Loknath Behera said he was yet to receive any order with regard to rape kits, sources in MHA said all states will be equally covered during the distribution of the kits and Kerala would have its share. “These kits are meant to be distributed in a rational manner among the states. Those states, who are willing to invest  in the programme, can buy more kits on their own,” said a MHA source.

Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi had earlier said the kit was mandatory to ensure effective forensic probe in rape cases. “At times the forensic laboratories receive compromised evidence, that is why there is a need to distribute the rape investigation kits in every police station,” she had said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala rape cases Special kit Kerala Police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sushma Swaraj with Prime Minister of Uzbekistan (Photo | Twitter)
EAM Swaraj meets Speaker of Legislative Assembly of Oliy Majlis in Uzbekistan
In this still from a video provided by Venezolana de Television, Presiden Nicolas Maduro, center, delivers his speech as his wife Cilia Flores winces and looks up after being startled by and explosion, in Caracas, Venezuela, August 4, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Venezuelan President Maduro says he escaped drone 'assassination' attempt, blames Colombia
Gallery
South Australia in 2017 passed a law where the identities of anonymous sperm donors could give people the right to information about their genetic parentage, regardless of whether a sperm donor wanted his identity kept secret. A 36-year-old woman has been
IN PICTURES | Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her biological father
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta