Tomin J Thachankary and principal secretary lock horns over new KSRTC order

A new order requires the KSRTC to get tenders above Rs 50 lakh to be approved by a committee composed of transport secretary as chairman, the KSRTC CMD as convener and IT secretary as member.

Published: 06th August 2018 02:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2018 02:22 AM   |  A+A-

KSRTC

Image for representational purpose for KSRTC buses. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A fresh row has erupted between KSRTC CMD Tomin J Thachankary and principal secretary KR Jyotilal over a new order requiring the KSRTC to get tenders above `50 lakh to be approved by a committee. All KSRTC tenders above `50 lakhs should be scrutinised by the proposed committee.

As per the order, the three-member panel will have the transport secretary as chairman, the KSRTC CMD as convener and IT secretary as member. The decision, apparently, is meant to support the loss-making corporation.

But Thachankary pointed out that the KSRTC CMD is the head of the governing council which legally holds the right to take decisions regarding KSRTC. The transport secretary is just a member in it.

‘Cancellation of order sought’

“So bringing such changes now points to some conspiracy. We have written to the government and the secretary seeking cancellation of the order,’’ he said. Jyotilal on Saturday issued an order to the corporation regarding the release of Rs 20 crore for disbursing salary and wages of July.

The transport secretary, who is also the Kerala Transport Development Finance Corporation (KTDFC) chairman, had asked the KSRTC to settle the KTDFC’s interest arrears for September and October from government’s bailout to the state transporter. Thachankary had petitioned the chief minister and the transport minister against the secretary’s directive.

