Wayanad: Four of a family go missing in river, one body fished out

By Express News Service

KALPETTA: Four members of a family from Chundale in Wayanad went missing in Venniyodu river on Sunday morning. The body of one of them — Narayanan Kutty, 45 — was recovered in the afternoon after locals, fire and rescue service personnel and cops conducted a search. It is suspected to be a case of suicide.

According to the Kambalakkad police, search for others — Narayanan’s wife Sreeja and children Soorya, 11, and Sayooj, 9 (both students of RCHS, Chundale) is underway. Four pairs of footwear, bags, umbrellas and a note were found on the river bank. The note said they were facing monetary problems.