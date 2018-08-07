24-hour All-India motor vehicle strike begins

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The 24-hour motor vehicle strike by the All India Motor Transport Organisation begins in the state from Monday midnight. The strike was called in protest against the proposed amendments to the Motor Vehicles Act. Private buses, auto rickshaws, and taxis are staying off the road from midnight. Trade unions except BMS are taking part in the strike.

Automobile showrooms, automobile spare parts shops and driving school owners and staff are also participating in the strike. Since the KSRTC Joint Trade Union Committee is also observing a 24-hour strike raising various demands, normal life expected to be thrown out of gear on Tuesday

ALSO READ: All-India motor vehicle strike against proposed MV amendment tomorrow

KSRTC employees to hold token strike

KSRTC employees will organise a token strike on Tuesday along with the motor vehicle strike. The decision was taken after talks between the corporation employees' joint union committee and CMD Tomin Thachankary on Monday failed to reach a consensus on various issues.

The employees will go on an indefinite strike if our demands are not met, said INTUC general secretary R Sasidharan. "The CMD has rejected all the 17 demands put forth before the management. With Onam around the corner, more strikes can be expected," he said.