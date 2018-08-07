Home States Kerala

Karikode family murder: Key accused’s arrest sheds light on motive, operation

It has also emerged the conspiracy was hatched over six months before the assailants got down to work. 

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: With the arrest on Monday of Libeesh, 28 of Karikode near Thodupuzha, the key accused in the murder of the four-member family at Mundanmudy near Vannappuram here, the investigation team has managed to unravel the motive behind the grisly incident. However, the prime suspect in the case - Aneesh hailing from Adimali here and a long-time friend of Libeesh - is still at large. It has also emerged the conspiracy was hatched over six months before the assailants got down to work. 

District police chief K B Venugopal said Aneesh and Libeesh had been friends for the past 15 years. 
“Aneesh had assisted Krishnan- whose badly bruised corpse along with those of his wife and two children were dug up from a pit near their residence — for several years in witchcraft and he was his mind keeper. 
“Later, Aneesh started practising witchcraft on his own after parting ways with Krishnan. But as the witchcraft failed to yield results, Aneesh inferred it was Krishnan’s doing and hence plotted to usurp his so-called magical powers.

As part of this, he got in touch with Libeesh, a mechanic by profession, and convinced the latter Krishnan and his family owned a stash of money and gold jewellery which will become theirs if the family is eliminated. It took the duo a good six months to meticulously plan the operation before executing it,” the SP said.

As per the plan, the due reached Krishnan’s home after 12 am on July 29 and attacked the goats in his cattle shed. “When Krishnan came out on hearing the goat’s bleats, he was bludgeoned using an iron pipe. Later, Susheela and Arsha - the deceased’s wife and daughter, respectively -were also killed in a similar manner. As Krishnan’s son Arjun managed to evade the blow, he was stabbed and hacked,”  Venugopal said.

Arjun was alive the day after attack, say sleuths

Aneesh and Libeesh left the house early next morning after dumping the corpses inside a room. “However, they visited the house again in the night and found Arjun, who is mentally challenged, still alive. So he was killed by bludgeoning him with a hammer from the kitchen,” the officer said. 

The culprits later buried the bodies near the cattleshed. To destroy the evidence, the rooms were washed thoroughly. They also conducted ‘Kozhivettu’ (hen sacrifice) , a ritual performed by vodoo practitioners to evade law. Since the police are yet to bring Aneesh to justice, they have not yet disclosed the entire details of the case. It is believed Aneesh, who is under the scanner, will be arrested soon.

