Kasargod murder: CPM says BJP resorting to violence in a bid to divert public attention

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM state leadership has come down heavily on the BJP for the alleged political murder of CPM worker Aboobaker Siddique in Uppala. Even as the BJP wants to play down the first political murder after PS Sreedharan Pillai took over as BJP state chief, the CPM is determined to keep the issue alive. In a statement issued here on Monday, CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan alleged that the murder had brought out the unholy nexus between the saffron party and mafia gangs.

READ | CPM worker stabbed to death in Kasargod; BJP worker in custody

“The BJP has found itself isolated from the people and hence is resorting to such violence to divert public attention,” he said. He said the ripples of Abhimanyu murder — the SFI worker who was killed by SDPI activists — were still being felt in the state.“The SDPI and the RSS are trying to create unrest in the state. Aboobaker Siddique is the 17th CPM worker to be killed by BJP-RSS after the Left Government came to power,” Kodiyeri said.

The CPM state leadership urged the people to raise a strong protest against the murder and urged the state government to bring the culprits before the law. “BJP-led criminal gangs are active along the Kerala-Karnataka border, especially in places like Manjeswaram,” said LDF convener A Vijayaraghavan. “Many such criminal gangs are active in this region. This murder can only be viewed as a continuation of political murders by the BJP-led gangs in the region.”

The Democratic Youth Front, the youth wing of the CPM, recorded strong protest against the murder. The DYFI had made strong intervention against the drug mafia. The murder was part of taking revenge, the state secretariat said in a statement.“It was the RSS criminal gang that murdered the DYFI unit member. A gang led by a Sangh Parivar worker, who’s also the son-in-law of a prominent BJP district leader, is behind the murder,” it said.