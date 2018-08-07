Home States Kerala

Kasargod murder: CPM says BJP resorting to violence in a bid to divert public attention

CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan alleged that the murder had brought out the unholy nexus between the saffron party and mafia gangs.

Published: 07th August 2018 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2018 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

CPM Kerala state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan ( EPS | B P Deepu)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM state leadership has come down heavily on the BJP for the alleged political murder of CPM worker Aboobaker Siddique in Uppala. Even as the BJP wants to play down the first political murder after PS Sreedharan Pillai took over as BJP state chief, the CPM is determined to keep the issue alive. In a statement issued here on Monday, CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan alleged that the murder had brought out the unholy nexus between the saffron party and mafia gangs.

READ | CPM worker stabbed to death in Kasargod; BJP worker in custody

“The BJP has found itself isolated from the people and hence is resorting to such violence to divert public attention,” he said. He said the ripples of Abhimanyu murder — the SFI worker who was killed by SDPI activists — were still being felt in the state.“The SDPI and the RSS are trying to create unrest in the state. Aboobaker Siddique is the 17th CPM worker to be killed by BJP-RSS after the Left Government came to power,” Kodiyeri said.  

The CPM state leadership urged the people to raise a strong protest against the murder and urged the state government to bring the culprits before the law. “BJP-led criminal gangs are active along the Kerala-Karnataka border, especially in places like Manjeswaram,” said LDF convener A Vijayaraghavan. “Many such criminal gangs are active in this region. This murder can only be viewed as a continuation of political murders by the BJP-led gangs in the region.”

The  Democratic Youth Front, the youth wing of the CPM, recorded strong protest against the murder. The DYFI had made strong intervention against the drug mafia. The  murder was part of taking revenge, the state secretariat said in a statement.“It was the RSS criminal gang that murdered the DYFI unit member. A gang led by a Sangh Parivar worker, who’s also the son-in-law of a prominent BJP district leader, is behind the murder,” it said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
CPM BJP Kasargod murder CPM member killed Kerala political violence Kodiyeri Balakrishnan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath offers prayers at Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath temple 
Divers Gary Hunt, Lysanne Richard win cliff-diving event on Switzerland's Lake Lucerne
Gallery
Immensely talented and widely appreciated for her acting skills, Charlize Theron turns a year older today. The first South African actress recipient of an academy award in a major category she is widely popular for her action scenes. Here are her top 10 m
Badass Charlize Theron turns 43, Here are her top 10 movies to binge watch on 
Despite the tight turnaround after the World Cup, Manchester City's attacking ruthlessness has not been blunted by fatigue or the English heatwave. Winning the Community Shield demonstrated that beyond any doubt on Sunday. Take a look at the best moments
Manchester City shows strength, beat Chelsea 2-0 to lift Community Shield