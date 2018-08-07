Home States Kerala

Kerala becoming a hideout for hardliners from other states

 It is not the first time Kerala has been a soft spot for terrorists and anti-nationals to hole up as labourers. 

Published: 07th August 2018 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2018 05:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: It is not the first time Kerala has been a soft spot for terrorists and anti-nationals to hole up as labourers. Intelligence agencies and the Kerala Police have been repeatedly busting sleeper modules of such groups in the state over the past couple of years. However, with the rising influx of people from West Bengal, Orissa, Jharkhand and Assam, the challenge to track down criminals among them has increased manifold for the Kerala Police.

State police chief Loknath Behera said they have been coordinating with other agencies to keep track of the movement of such elements.“We have been sharing and receiving inputs in inter-state coordination meetings. Timely intelligence inputs have been helping us to track the presence of terrorists and anti-nationals who hide in Kerala under the guise of labourers,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath offers prayers at Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath temple 
Divers Gary Hunt, Lysanne Richard win cliff-diving event on Switzerland's Lake Lucerne
Gallery
Immensely talented and widely appreciated for her acting skills, Charlize Theron turns a year older today. The first South African actress recipient of an academy award in a major category she is widely popular for her action scenes. Here are her top 10 m
Badass Charlize Theron turns 43, Here are her top 10 movies to binge watch on 
Despite the tight turnaround after the World Cup, Manchester City's attacking ruthlessness has not been blunted by fatigue or the English heatwave. Winning the Community Shield demonstrated that beyond any doubt on Sunday. Take a look at the best moments
Manchester City shows strength, beat Chelsea 2-0 to lift Community Shield