Kerala becoming a hideout for hardliners from other states

By Express News Service

KOCHI: It is not the first time Kerala has been a soft spot for terrorists and anti-nationals to hole up as labourers. Intelligence agencies and the Kerala Police have been repeatedly busting sleeper modules of such groups in the state over the past couple of years. However, with the rising influx of people from West Bengal, Orissa, Jharkhand and Assam, the challenge to track down criminals among them has increased manifold for the Kerala Police.

State police chief Loknath Behera said they have been coordinating with other agencies to keep track of the movement of such elements.“We have been sharing and receiving inputs in inter-state coordination meetings. Timely intelligence inputs have been helping us to track the presence of terrorists and anti-nationals who hide in Kerala under the guise of labourers,” he said.