Kerala Church sex scandal: Probe team to record Jalandhar bishop Franco Mulakkal's statement this week

KOTTAYAM: The investigation into the rape complaint filed by a nun against Franco Mulakkal, the bishop of the Latin diocese of Jalandhar, has seemingly reached its final phase. According to sources, the six-member investigation team led by Vaikom DySP K Subhash is visiting Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh in connection with the probe and will soon proceed to Jalandhar to collect further evidence and to record the statement of bishop Franco Mulakkal.

The team has already recorded the statements of around 70 persons and collected various documents and digital evidence so far. According to Kottayam district police chief Hari Sankar, the team has sought assistance from the Jalandhar police commissioner.“We have to collect maximum evidence from Jalandhar with regard to the complaint before jumping to conclusions. We will record the statement of bishop Franco Mulakkal only in the final stage of the investigation,” said Sankar.

On Monday, DySP Subhash and team recorded the statement of a priest in Ujjain with whom the nun had reportedly revealed her ordeal.The team was planning to wind up the probe in Jalandhar within three days. However, the team will have to wait till Thursday to start work as the Jalandhar police can lend a helping hand only after Thursday due to the Bharat Bandh called by Dalit organisations on Wednesday.

Apart from recording the statements of around 18 persons, the team will inquire about a police complaint filed by the public relations officer (PRO) of the Jalandhar diocese against the nun and her brother for allegedly threatening the bishop. The complaint was similar to the one filed by the PRO to Kottayam SP Hari Sankar.Sankar dismissed allegations of a procedural lapse in approaching the apostolic nuncio to India, Archbishop Giambattista Diquattro.

“We had taken an appointment of the apostolic nuncio for a meeting on Monday. However, as the investigation team had to proceed to Ujjain due to an emergency, they tried to meet him on Saturday, which didn’t work out. In fact, the nuncio is not a witness in the case and we cannot make him a witness as he is a foreign diplomat. The police team planned only a 30-minute meeting to get details about the e-mail complaint sent by the nun,” he said.

High Court seeks state govt’s view on arrest

Kochi:The High Court on Monday sought the view of the state government on a petition filed by Kerala Catholic Church Reformation Movement (KCRM), Pala, seeking a directive to arrest Franco Mulakkal, the bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Jalandhar, in a case related to the sexual abuse of a nun. The petition was filed by KCRM executive committee memberK George Joseph against the delay in arresting the accused in the case. The petitioner stated that, despite registering an FIR on June 28 and recording the statement of the nun under Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code, the bishop is yet to be arrested or interrogated. He sought a court-monitored investigation in the case registered at the Kuravilangad police station.