Motor vehicle strike hits normal life in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Normal life was disrupted across the state as the 24-hour motor vehicle strike by the All India Motor Transport Organisation began in Kerala, demanding the withdrawal of the proposed Motor Vehicle (MV) Amendment Bill. The public and private bus services including KSRTC buses, freight vehicles, taxis and autorickshaws were off the roads. Private cars and two-wheelers were seen on the roads.

However, shops, establishments, hotels and restaurants are functional in the state. Almost all the trade unions except the BJP-backed Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) are taking part in the strike. Though private vehicles are plying across the state, attendance is very low in government offices.

All trains saw an unpredecented rush and the passengers from far off places had to face hardships to reach railway stations due to unavailability of public transport. The activists of various trade unions protested in several places in solidarity with the strike. Though some incidents were reported from a few places between protesters and auto and cab drivers, the strike was almost peaceful.