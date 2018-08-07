Home States Kerala

Political violence remains a paradox in Kerala: President Ram Nath Kovind

It is important for all political groups and enlightened citizens to do their utmost to curb such tendencies, says Ram Nath Kovind

Published: 07th August 2018 04:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2018 04:50 AM   |  A+A-

President Ram Nath Kovind and Governor P Sathasivam smile as Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala hands over a representation in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is also seen | B P Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Stating that violence has no place in the Constitution, President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday underlined the need for Kerala to take urgent measures to curb political violence.
Inaugurating the Festival on Democracy organised by the Kerala Legislative Assembly to mark its diamond jubilee celebrations, the President said Kerala’s social framework has encouraged debate and dialogue. ‘’The history of debate, mutual dignity and respect for another person’s point of view has been a hallmark of Kerala society. Nevertheless, there remains the paradox of political violence in Kerala, especially in some regions of the state,’’ the President said. 

Such tendencies were unfortunate and did little justice to the glorious traditions of the state and its people, he said. ‘’It is important for all political groups and all enlightened citizens to do their utmost to curb the development of such tendencies. Debate, dissent and disagreement are perfectly acceptable and should be welcomed in our polity. But violence has no place in our Constitution,’’ he said.

2 BJP workers nabbed
Kasargod: Aboobaker Siddique was stabbed to death, allegedly by BJP-RSS workers, when he questioned their public drinking at Sonkal near Uppala here. DySP M V Sukumaran said two persons — Ashwanth, 36, alias Aachu, and Karthik, 30, of Shantigiri near Kumbla — were arrested. 

CPM lashes out
T’Puram: The CPM state leadership has come down heavily on the BJP for Aboobaker Siddique’s murder. The CPM is keen to keep the issue alive. 

