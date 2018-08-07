Protests shouldn’t hamper rights of people’s rights: Governor P Sathasivam

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Novel modes of protest and dissent should not ignore the basic dignity of democratic institutions or hamper the constitutional rights of elected members, Governor P Sathasivam said on Monday. Addressing the inaugural function of the 'Festival on Democracy' organised by the Kerala Legislative Assembly, Sathasivam said the legislature has a well-defined process, which should not be undermined in the name of democratic activity.

''It may be true that newer issues need to be confronted through novel modes of protest and dissent. But, such protests cannot ignore the basic dignity of the democratic institution nor can they hamper the constitutional rights of the Members, no matter whether they rule or sit in the Opposition,'' he said.

Describing Kerala as a ''trend-setter'' in Indian democracy, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the state uses democracy as a tool for achieving equity and ensuring justice. At the same time, in this era of post-truth politics, it should be examined how democracy is being affected by tendencies that seek to subdue facts by misusing emotions, he said. ''Indian democracy sustains itself on the foundation of secularism. In the Indian context, without secularism, there is no democracy. Without democracy, there is no freedom. If any of the values enshrined in the preamble of the Constitution ceases to exist, India will cease to exist,'' he said.

Vijayan said despite the Centre doing away with the plan allocation, the Special Component Plan and the Tribal Sub Plan, Kerala has retained all three. They are essential for ensuring a just allocation of resources to the disadvantaged sections, he said. Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala said any attempt to replace democracy with autocracy would be resisted. Recent incidents of mob lynching, communal intolerance and allegations against the judiciary have left a blemish on democracy, he said.

President stresses need for mutual accommodation

The President emphasised the need to preserve the culture of educated and informed debate and mutual accommodation. ''A person may believe in one faith or the other – or he or she may not believe in any faith at all. That is not important. What is important is that the culture of educated and informed debate and of mutual accommodation continues to be preserved,'' he said.

On the path forward, he said the next stage of the 'Kerala model' should ensure greater opportunities for the state's youth in their home state itself. "Of course, they are more than welcome anywhere in the country,'' he said. Governor P Sathasivam, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan, Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala, Law Minister A K Balan and Deputy Speaker V Sasi spoke.

Mishap near Raj Bhavan

T'Puram:A 55-year-old man suffered head injuries when his car rammed a police bus from behind near the Raj Bhavan on Monday. The injured is Sharat Chandran, a resident of Thamalam. Police said the incident occurred around 8.45 am. The bus was ferrying policemen to Raj Bhavan premise and Kowdiyar-Vellayambalam stretch as part of the security plan ahead of the President's travel to Assembly. The accident happened when the policemen were alighting the bus. Eye witnesses said Sharat tried to avert a motorbike that came in his direction. While doing so, the car went out of control and drifted left towards the bus and rammed it.