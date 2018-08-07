Home States Kerala

Two-week fishing holiday proposed to fix dwindling catch

The traditional fishermen in the state have been complaining they are unable to sustain their lives as the catch has been poor this season. 

Published: 07th August 2018

It has been rough for the first two months of monsoon and the fishermen were barred from venturing into the sea for around 30 days (File | EPS)

By Manoj Viswanathan
Express News Service

KOCHI: With the traditional fishermen complaining of depleting fish stock in Kerala's coastal sea, the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) has recommended the state government to declare a two-week fishing holiday to ensure sustainable fishing. The traditional fishermen in the state have been complaining they are unable to sustain their lives as the catch has been poor this season. Though the CMFRI had reported a revival of oil sardine population in Kerala waters last year, the catch has plummeted this year causing concern among fishermen. 

Usually, the traditional fishermen get a windfall during the monsoon season as the flood waters will bring nutrients to the coastal sea which will boost the growth of plankton. This will attract more fish to the coastal sea offering a good catch. However, the sea has been rough for the first two months of monsoon and the fishermen were barred from venturing into the sea for around 30 days during this period. As the trawl ban ended on July 31, the mechanised boats also started operations pushing the traditional fishermen into a crisis.

"Many mechanised boats are employing illegal practices like pelagic pair trawling which wipes off the fish stocks in the coastal sea. Many boats operating from Malappuram, Kollam and Kochi are using this destructive practice. We are getting only small mackerel, which is below the minimum legal size declared by government. A motorised boat needs a catch worth `30,000 to meet the operating cost. We have taken loans to buy fishing boats. The fishermen are in debt trap and the government must intervene to help us tide over the crisis. The government should provide interest-free loans to support fishers," said P V Janardanan, state president of Traditional Fishermen Samithi.

"The presence of small mackerel indicates a good breeding season. Considering the situation, we have recommended a two-week fishing holiday to improve the fish stocks. All stakeholders should join hands to ensure sustainable fishing. There has been ocean strong current from north to south which is bringing more fish. If we give a two-week holiday the fish will grow and fishermen will get better prices," said CMFRI principal scientist K Sunil Mohamed.

