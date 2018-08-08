Home States Kerala

Boat tragedy: Shiju’s family clings on to hope of return

Shiju is the only Malayali among the 14-member fishermen on the boat.

Published: 08th August 2018

a fisherman’s body being shifted to the mortuary at North Paravur Taluk Hospital

By Anuja Susan Varghese
Express News Service

KOCHI: Hope. It’s the only thing that keeps the family of Shiju, the 42-year-old fisherman who went missing in the boat tragedy, going. He is among the nine fishermen whose whereabouts are unknown despite the day-long search operations on Tuesday.

Hailing from Maliankara, Paravur, Shiju has been venturing into the sea on different boats for the past 25 years. Sajitha, his wife, and two children — Gautham Krishna and Krishna Veni, aged 11 and 6 respectively — only know something bad has happened, but they still don’t know the gravity of the situation.

Shiju is the only Malayali among the 14-member fishermen on the boat. “We have not informed his family about the missing, we have switched off the television so they would not come to know about the incident,” said K M Ambrose, president, Vadakkekara grama panchayat.

Shiju is the sole breadwinner of the family. “His father Prakashan is handicapped and mother Baby stays with his family. The condition of the family members is very painful, they know something has happened, but are still hopeful of his return,” said Gopalan, a neighbour.

Though the delay of his return has raised plenty of inquiries from his family, they are still expecting his return any time.

“The fishermen usually return in a day after venturing into the sea. Several questions have been asked by his family since there has not been any news about him till the evening. Though his brothers know about the incident, they have not informed the family,” said Ambrose.

