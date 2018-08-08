Devotees select numeral ‘8’ to make offering at Guruvayur temple

Home States Kerala

According to astrology, eight is the numeral connected with Saturn and it may have prompted the sangham to choose the time and the setting for making the offering.

Guruvayur Sree Krishna temple (File photo)

By Gopika Varrier
Express News Service

THRISSUR: In a curious development, a group of devotees has chosen the numeral ‘8’ to make their offering at the Guruvayur Sree Krishna temple. The devotees will provide steel roof nets and the outer structure of the ‘Manikinar’ situated inside the temple at 8 am on Wednesday, August 8.

It is the Sree Guruvayoorappan Sangham, Kumbakonam in Tamil Nadu’s Thanjavur district which zeroed in on the time and the date  - 8am on 8.8.2018. An officer said the cost of the total work would have come to around `35 lakh and the group had successfully undertaken similar jobs earlier.

The outer structure encircling the ‘Manikinar’, the holy well whose water is used for ‘theertham’, made of iron had become rusted. Hence, the sangham renovated it using steel. Similarly, the roof nets inside the temple have been reinforced with steel-made ones.

According to astrology, eight is the numeral connected with Saturn and it may have prompted the sangham to choose the time and the setting for making the offering.

Prez, wife have darshan at Guruvayur

Thrissur: President Ram Nath Kovind and wife Savitha Kovind on Tuesday offered prayers at the Guruvayur Sree Krishna temple and Mammiyoor temple. They  were accompanied by Governor P Sathasivam and wife Saraswasathi Sathasivam, DGP Loknath Behera District Collector T V Anupama and Guruvayur Devaswom president K B Mohandas.

