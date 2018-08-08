Home States Kerala

Kochi boat collision: We could spot only wooden planks, says survivor

The ship rammed the boat from behind, breaking it in two and throwing the fishermen into the sea.

Published: 08th August 2018 05:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2018 05:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Arun M
Express News Service

KOCHI: “We all met at the harbour on Monday night and boarded the boats hoping for a good catch. My brother Yoganathan was very happy and he cheerfully waved his hands as he boarded Oceanic, the ill-fated boat. He also talked to his family members over phone before setting sail. We were in different boats. I never thought it will be our last meeting,” said Sahayadasan, brother of Yoganathan who died in the mid-sea collision.

Sahayadasan broke down as he received the lifeless body of his brother from Kalamassery Medical College Hospital.

READ | Three dead, nine missing as ship rams fishing boat off Kochi

“I have lost my brother and my relatives Sahayaraj, Yesupalan, Rajesh and Jinesh have gone missing. We returned from Ramanthurai to Kochi after the 57-day trawling ban hoping to support our family. But we have lost everything,” he said.

Sahayadasan accompanied the body of Yoganathan which was taken to North Paravur Taluk Hospital on Tuesday morning. Though he seemed depressed, he kept enquiring about the whereabouts of his friends. “All the workers in Oceanic, except three, were my friends and relatives,” he said.

“Our boat rushed to the spot after hearing about the incident. The boat was hit by the ship when it was moving slowly. The ship ripped the boat apart and the workers were caught underneath,” he said.

Edwin, 29, one of the rescued who is admitted to General Hospital, Ernakulam, is also a relative of Sahayadasan. “Another boat was present near Oceanic when the incident occurred. They alerted other boats. We rushed to the spot but could spot only wooden planks floating in the water,” Sahayadasan said.
According to the statement given by Edwin to Munambam SI, all those onboard Oceanic except him were sleeping when the collision happened.

“The ship rammed the boat from behind, breaking it in two and throwing us into the sea. The vessel, made a brief halt, and resumed its journey after a short while without bothering about the fate of the workers. The duo clung to a wooden plank for about four hours before help arrived,” a police officer said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
ship rams boat Fishermen missing Kerala fishing boat Kochi boat collision

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
M Karunanidhi (File photo | EPS)
Doyen of Tamil Nadu politics M Karunanidhi no more
California wildfire has destroyed over 20,000 homes. (Photo | AP)
California battles raging wildfires as dry weather persists
Gallery
DMK chief M Karunanidhi passed away on Tuesday due to decline in his vital functions. A quick glance at the events through pictures, when the DMK chief was woken up by Tamil Nadu police in July, 2001. (File Photo | PTI)
When DMK chief M Karunanidhi sat on dharna outside prison after midnight swoop by Tamil Nadu police in 2001
During his career spanning over six decades, M Karunanidhi had written over 75 screenplays and many movie songs- introducing Dravidian ideologies and challenging the social hierarchy. The 94 year old political stalwart breathed his last on Tuesday 7 Augus
Life of Kalaignar M Karunanidhi in cinema