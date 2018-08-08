Home States Kerala

MV Desh Shakti involved in Kochi fishing boat collision is one of SCI’s largest tankers

Built in 2009, the vessel was heading towards Iraq when the accident occurred. It is suspected the vessel was empty and was to reach Iraq in two weeks

By Express News Service

KOCHI: MV Desh Shakti, the vessel suspected to be involved in a collision with a fishing boat off Kochi early on Tuesday, is one of the largest crude oil tankers in the country with home port in Mumbai.

The vessel — IMO number 263734 — is part of the Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) fleet, according to the SCI website. The length of the vessel is 274 metres and width 48 metres. It often sails from the ports in India to West Asian countries for transporting crude oil. The vessel, which was anchored at Chennai on July 31, set sail from the port on August 3.

Built in 2009, the vessel was heading towards Iraq when the accident occurred. It is suspected the vessel was empty and was to reach Iraq in two weeks. The accident occurred at 10.24 north and 25.35 east 24 nautical miles from Munnabam coast.

The SCI, which has a 65-vessel fleet, owns 15 crude oil tankers. MV Desh Shakti and MV Desh Shanthi are the largest with 84,261 gross tonnage.

