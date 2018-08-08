Home States Kerala

Political Kerala pay tributes to late DMK chief M Karunanidhi

His role in strengthening areas of mutual cooperation and narrowing down the differences between Kerala and Tamil Nadu deserves special mention, said CM Pinarayi.

Published: 08th August 2018 05:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2018 05:01 AM   |  A+A-

Karunanidhi

Late DMK stalwart M Karunanidhi (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala has lost a close ally in the demise of Kalaignar M Karunanidhi, felt the political leaders from the state. Karunanidhi had always maintained brotherly relations with Kerala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan recalled. He had taken special efforts to ensure that bilateral relations between the neighbouring states remain cordial.

READ | CM Pinarayi Vijayan says DMK stalwart​​​​​​​ Karunanidhi helped protect Indian diversity

His role in strengthening areas of mutual cooperation and narrowing down the differences between Kerala and Tamil Nadu deserves special mention, said Pinarayi.

“Indian politics has lost one of its strongest leaders. His leadership in taking up issues of Dravidian politics often energised movement aimed at society’s general upliftment. His demise comes at a time when Indian politics remains at the crossroads. His passing away, at a time when secular democratic forces should come together, will be a major loss,” Pinarayi said condoling the demise of the former TN chief minister.

Karunanidhi was the voice of south India in the national politics, opined CPM veteran VS Achuthanandan. “He had attempted to raise the voice of south India against the north Indian supremacy. He constantly attempted to bring about a feeling of Dravidian identity among the Tamil population. A leader who made a mark in different fields, Karunanidhi’s death will remain a major loss,” said the former Kerala CM while recalling his interactions with Karunanidhi in connection with various issues such as Mullaperiyar, Koodamkulam and treatment to PDP leader Abdul Nasser Madani.  

Karunanidhi was a perfect blend of statesmanship and creativity, said Governor P Sathasivam. “Each welfare measure he introduced as Chief Minister reflected a strong desire for social justice, urge to uplift the backward classes and the downtrodden and his unflinching faith in secularism and the unmatched richness of the Tamil heritage. This is a loss beyond words,” said the Governor.

Karunanidhi was one of the tallest leaders the country had post independence, said Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala adding that the DMK founder leader played a major role in bringing together the secular democratic organisations in the country.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
M Karunanidhi Karunanidhi death DMK chief Dravidian politics VS Achuthanandan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
M Karunanidhi (File photo | EPS)
Doyen of Tamil Nadu politics M Karunanidhi no more
California wildfire has destroyed over 20,000 homes. (Photo | AP)
California battles raging wildfires as dry weather persists
Gallery
DMK chief M Karunanidhi passed away on Tuesday due to decline in his vital functions. A quick glance at the events through pictures, when the DMK chief was woken up by Tamil Nadu police in July, 2001. (File Photo | PTI)
When DMK chief M Karunanidhi sat on dharna outside prison after midnight swoop by Tamil Nadu police in 2001
During his career spanning over six decades, M Karunanidhi had written over 75 screenplays and many movie songs- introducing Dravidian ideologies and challenging the social hierarchy. The 94 year old political stalwart breathed his last on Tuesday 7 Augus
Life of Kalaignar M Karunanidhi in cinema