Political Kerala pay tributes to late DMK chief M Karunanidhi

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala has lost a close ally in the demise of Kalaignar M Karunanidhi, felt the political leaders from the state. Karunanidhi had always maintained brotherly relations with Kerala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan recalled. He had taken special efforts to ensure that bilateral relations between the neighbouring states remain cordial.

His role in strengthening areas of mutual cooperation and narrowing down the differences between Kerala and Tamil Nadu deserves special mention, said Pinarayi.

“Indian politics has lost one of its strongest leaders. His leadership in taking up issues of Dravidian politics often energised movement aimed at society’s general upliftment. His demise comes at a time when Indian politics remains at the crossroads. His passing away, at a time when secular democratic forces should come together, will be a major loss,” Pinarayi said condoling the demise of the former TN chief minister.

Karunanidhi was the voice of south India in the national politics, opined CPM veteran VS Achuthanandan. “He had attempted to raise the voice of south India against the north Indian supremacy. He constantly attempted to bring about a feeling of Dravidian identity among the Tamil population. A leader who made a mark in different fields, Karunanidhi’s death will remain a major loss,” said the former Kerala CM while recalling his interactions with Karunanidhi in connection with various issues such as Mullaperiyar, Koodamkulam and treatment to PDP leader Abdul Nasser Madani.

Karunanidhi was a perfect blend of statesmanship and creativity, said Governor P Sathasivam. “Each welfare measure he introduced as Chief Minister reflected a strong desire for social justice, urge to uplift the backward classes and the downtrodden and his unflinching faith in secularism and the unmatched richness of the Tamil heritage. This is a loss beyond words,” said the Governor.

Karunanidhi was one of the tallest leaders the country had post independence, said Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala adding that the DMK founder leader played a major role in bringing together the secular democratic organisations in the country.