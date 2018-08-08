Home States Kerala

Three held for killing sambar deer; four including cops remain at large

Forest sleuths of Kulathupuzha forest range on Tuesday arrested three persons for allegedly killing a Sambar deer after hunting it down at Ponmudi forest area.

Published: 08th August 2018 05:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2018 05:06 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Forest sleuths of Kulathupuzha forest range on Tuesday arrested three persons for allegedly killing a Sambar deer after hunting it down at Ponmudi forest area.

The arrested are siblings Sajeer and Sameer of Mylamoodu, Kulathupuzha, and Nishad of Tholicode, Nedumangad. Ponmudi Grade SI Ayub, a police driver, a civil police officer of Ponmudi station and Manu, postmaster of Kollayil near Madathara, are yet to be traced. Seven kilos of meat, two air guns, five knives and a car have been seized.

The incident took place on Sunday around 11.30 pm. Ayub is allegedly the mastermind and he invited Sajeer, Sameer, Manu and Nishad. Ayub sought the assistance of the police driver and a CPO to hunt down the animal which was found at the meadows near the 21st hairpin curve near the Ponmudi hill station. Manu brought the guns as he did possess a license. The incident came to light after the information leaked from the Police Department.

Acting on a tip-off, the Forest officials inspected the house of Sajeer at Kulathupuzha and found the deer meat, sources in Forest Department said.

Abdul Jaleel, Forest Range Officer, told Express efforts were on to trace the four accused.
Three police officers including Grade SI Ayub involved in the incident have been suspended pending inquiry. Rural SP P Ashok Kumar initiated the departmental action following state police chief Loknath Behera’s instruction.

Earlier in the day, Forest Minister K Raju termed the police’s act ‘shameful’ and ordered stringent action against the accused cops. “Whatever happened was not called for. The government will take stringent action against the offenders invoking the relevant sections of forest and wildlife acts,” Raju told Express.

