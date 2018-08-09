Home States Kerala

48th Kerala State Film Awards: Artists must fight hatred, communalism, says Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

Actor Mohanlal, the chief guest, said he never felt jealous about anyone winning the film award.

Published: 09th August 2018 03:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2018 03:17 AM

Best actor award winners Indrans and Parvathy with best director award winner Lijo Jose Pellissery at the 48th state film award function on Wednesday | B P Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan urged artists to put up a brave front against communalism, racism and hatred. “Freedom of expression is possible here only because of a vigilant society. In return, artists have a duty to fight communalism and hatred,” he said at the 48th State Film Awards function here on Wednesday.     

Artists, especially the film fraternity, can play a major role in fighting the evil of communalism, Pinarayi said. The film world should uphold human values. Kerala should stand with the global resistance against racism and communalism. Fortunately, the number of persons who remain insulated to such issues are few in the Malayalam film industry, he said. Actor Mohanlal, the chief guest, said he never felt jealous about anyone winning the film award. “But I would have a feeling I couldn’t achieve the same heights. I’m passionate towards self-realisation, not awards,” he said.

He congratulated actors Indrans and Parvathy who won the best actor awards. Sreekumaran Thampi who won the JC Daniel award was a guru for him. He also lauded the contributions of music composer M K Arjunan. H congratulated Pinarayi and Cultural Affairs Minister A K Balan for extending whole-hearted support to the film industry. Balan said the government will promote cinema among all sections of society, especially the tribals and other marginalised.

On the controversy over inviting Mohanlal as chief guest, he said, “I don’t think his presence will reduce the importance of the award winners.”Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala, Ministers E Chandrasekharan, Kadakampally Surendran, Mathew T Thomas, Ramachandran Kadannappally, A K Saseendran, K Muraleedharan MLA and Mayor V K Prasanth attended.

I have the right to visit you without any invite, says Mohanlal

T’Puram: Actor Mohanlal said he doesn’t need anyone’s permission to reach out to his admirers. “I was with you for the past 40 years. I did not leave cinema for a more secure life. I was here and will be here until the final curtain,” he declared to a thunderous round of applause. His comments were a veiled reply to the criticism over inviting him as the chief guest of the function. “I don’t have a feel I’m the chief guest here because I’m one among your family. I think I’ve the right to visit you without any invite,” he said. The actor said it was his privilege and duty to see his co-workers being felicitated.

