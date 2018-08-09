Home States Kerala

Dead body mix-up rakes up controversy at Kottarakkara taluk mortuary

Following protests, the police sealed the mortuary operated by Lions Club.

Published: 09th August 2018

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: With eight children and several relatives, 90-year-old Thankamma Panickar would have got a funeral at the Maranadu church in Ezhukone befitting her family status. Instead, she was first buried at the public crematorium in Polayathode by a charitable organisation as employees of Kottarakkara taluk mortuary mixed-up her dead body with that of a destitute of her age.

The grieving family was in utter shock when they came to know the body they had taken from the morgue for burial belonged to an unknown male.By that time, Ashraya Charitable Society at Kalayapuram had already buried the body believing it to be that of its inmate, a 90-year-old Chellappan.

Thankamma of Manimangalathu Veedu at Maranadu in Ezhukone died on Sunday. The body was kept in the mortuary and the funeral was scheduled for Wednesday as some of her children lived abroad. Panicked relatives sought the help of the police to locate the body. Her body was exhumed from the burial ground and finally laid to rest at the church in Ezhukone.

Despite the gender differences, the hospital authorities came up with a bizarre explanation they could not distinguish the bodies as it were of nonagenarians. Based on the complaints registered by the relatives of Thankamma, the Kottarakkara police registered a case against the employees maintaining the mortuary. There was a public protest by the youth in front of the mortuary donated by Lions Club on the Taluk Hospital compound.

Following the protest, the police sealed the mortuary operated by Lions Club. The body of Chellappan was returned to the morgue belonging to Kottarakkara Taluk Hospital. Kerala Human Rights Commission took a suo motu case on the issue and directed Kottarakkara DYSP to file a report within three weeks.

