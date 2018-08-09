Home States Kerala

Five CPM men get life term in murder case of BJP cadre

Though there were six persons in the list of accused, the police couldn’t identify the sixth person during the investigation. Suresh Babu was murdered on March 7, 2008, by alleged CPM workers.

Published: 09th August 2018 03:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2018 03:20 AM   |  A+A-

jail, prison, bars, behind, shadow,

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Five CPM workers were pronounced guilty and sentenced to life term in connection with the murder of BJP worker Suresh Babu at Thalasserry.The verdict was pronounced by the Additional District Sessions Court (II) Thalasserry on Wednesday. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on each of the accused.

Who were sentenced to life term by the court are Abhinesh, 34, of Moozhikkara, V P Sijeesh, 35, Velandi Shibu,44, Kuniyil Manoj, 40, and Vattakkandi V Rigesh, 37.If they fail to pay the fine, they will have to undergo one more year’s sentence, said the court. The amount to be paid as fine should be given to M Vince, daughter of Suresh Babu, the court said.

