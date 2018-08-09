Home States Kerala

Heavy rain triggers landslides in Idukki, at least 10 persons dead

The Kerala State Electricity Board authorities have informed the district administration that they are ready the conduct trial run at the Cheruthony Dam.

Published: 09th August 2018 11:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2018 11:29 AM

Image of a landslide in Kerala used for representational purpose only (Photo | File / EPS)

By Nejma Sulaiman
Express News Service

IDUKKI: A revived southwest monsoon unleashed widespread rain across Idukki on Thursday, killing at least ten persons including two children, flooding low-lying areas and leaving the highlands vulnerable to landslips, debris flow, and flash floods.

The water level in various reservoirs particularly Idukki and Mullaperiyar dams are rising at an alarming rate which has forced the authorities to open the shutters of Kallarkutty, Idamalayar, Malankara dams and Idukki dam shutters are expected to open on Friday. The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) authorities have informed the district administration that they are ready the conduct trial run at the Cheruthony Dam.

In a major landslip at Adimaly near here on Thursday morning, bodies of five persons of a seven-member family were recovered from the debris that fell on top of a house. Two of them have been rescued by the police and the fire force personnel. The deceased have been identified as Pathumma, 65, Mujeeb, 38, Shammena, 35, Niya, 7, Miya, 5, of Puthiyakunnel house, Adimaly.

One injured person identified as Hasankutty has been admitted to the taluk hospital at Adimaly. Similarly, a couple identified as Mohanan (52) and Shobhana (41) was found dead in a landslide which occurred at Kurangatty near Adimaly. 

As per the district disaster management authorities, three others have lost their lives in similar landslips which occurred at other places of Idukki Taluk as well, taking the death to toll ten. "Two people are missing and their bodies are yet to recover," a DDMA official said.

The administration was put on a high alert after the State Disaster Management Authority issued a warning about the possibility of heavy rainfall at various parts of the district till Friday.

The landslip on the Adimaly-Panamkutty road held up traffic for over three hours on Thursday morning. As many as 400 locals got trapped due to the landslip at Panamkutty for several hours. Landslips have also been reported on the Chemmannar- Nedumkandam route, Rajakkadu - Kuthumkal route.

Traffic was also disrupted at Kallar and Vandiperiyar on the Kochi - Dhanushkodi National Highway and Kottarakkara - Dindigul NH respectively.  

