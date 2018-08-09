Home States Kerala

Idukki dam shutter opened: Navy on alert, will help carry out relief operations

In order to carry out relief operations, the state government has requested assistance from the Southern Naval Command, said a Naval spokesperson.

Published: 09th August 2018 01:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2018 01:19 PM   |  A+A-

IdukkiDam

The Idukki dam in Kerala (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Navy is in a state of alert to carry out disaster relief operations after one of the five shutters of the Idukki dam was opened as part of a trial run at 12.30 pm on Thursday.

Many areas downstream have been inundated after the shutter was opened. In order to carry out relief operations, the state government has requested assistance from the Southern Naval Command, said a Naval spokesperson.

ALSO READ: Kerala opens Idukki dam shutter after 26 years as water level crosses crucial 2398 ft mark

"We are maintaining a state of alert and have geared up to aid the civil administration in carrying out disaster relief operations. The Navy will be sending out diving teams to the flood-hit areas starting with Wayanad," he said. It will also use the Dornier aircraft to carry out aerial assessment of the flood-affected areas.

The spokesperson said helicopters also are on the standby complete with the diving teams to help evacuate the stranded people. "A control room too has been established at the Joint Operation Centre in Kochi," added the spokesperson.

Cochin International Airport (CIAL) as a measure of precaution, has decided to stop arrival operations from 1:10 pm today.

Meanwhile, the navy recommenced aerial search since morning for the fishermen. An ALH helicopter was sent in early in the morning followed by the Dornier aircraft by the Coast Guard, said the spokesperson. "Besides all the ships in the area are continuing with the search operations since Wednesday," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Idukki dam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image used for representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
Heavy rainfall wreaks havoc in Kerala’s Kozhikode
Karunanidhi laid to rest at Marina Beach
Gallery
Actor Rajnikanth pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | PTI)
Film personalities pay final respects to late Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi
PM Modi pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath/ EPS)
Former Tamil Nadu CM Karunanidhi no more: Leaders, celebrities arrive in Chennai to pay last respects