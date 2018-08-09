Idukki dam shutter opened: Navy on alert, will help carry out relief operations

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Navy is in a state of alert to carry out disaster relief operations after one of the five shutters of the Idukki dam was opened as part of a trial run at 12.30 pm on Thursday.

Many areas downstream have been inundated after the shutter was opened. In order to carry out relief operations, the state government has requested assistance from the Southern Naval Command, said a Naval spokesperson.

"We are maintaining a state of alert and have geared up to aid the civil administration in carrying out disaster relief operations. The Navy will be sending out diving teams to the flood-hit areas starting with Wayanad," he said. It will also use the Dornier aircraft to carry out aerial assessment of the flood-affected areas.

The spokesperson said helicopters also are on the standby complete with the diving teams to help evacuate the stranded people. "A control room too has been established at the Joint Operation Centre in Kochi," added the spokesperson.

Cochin International Airport (CIAL) as a measure of precaution, has decided to stop arrival operations from 1:10 pm today.

Meanwhile, the navy recommenced aerial search since morning for the fishermen. An ALH helicopter was sent in early in the morning followed by the Dornier aircraft by the Coast Guard, said the spokesperson. "Besides all the ships in the area are continuing with the search operations since Wednesday," he added.