Justice Hrishikesh Roy sworn in Kerala High Court Chief Justice

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Justice Hrishikesh Roy was sworn in Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court on Wednesday. At a brief ceremony held at Raj Bhavan, Governor P Sathasivam administered the oath of office.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Cabinet colleagues A K Balan, E Chandrasekharan, K K Shylaja, J Mercykutty Amma, Mathew T Thomas, Kadakampally Surendran, M M Mani, V S Sunil Kumar, T P Ramakrishnan, Ramachandran Kadannappally, and A K Saseendran, Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala, K M Mani, High Court judges and members of the lower judiciary were present.

The Chief Secretary initiated the proceedings. Justice Roy was acting Chief Justice since May 30, following the retirement of Justice Antony Dominic.