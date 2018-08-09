Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan urges people to take part in Kuttanad clean-up drive

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has urged people from across the state to come forward to take part in the cleaning drive in Kuttanad where the monsoon has wrecked havoc.

Individuals and NGOs have been inivited to take part in the three-day cleaning drive. The dates for the drive will be announced later. Those interested can contact the Alappuzha District Collector, the CM said.

The Suchitwa Mission will take measures to remove waste dumped at various places.

Local bodies along with Revenue and Health Departments will take steps to remove mud and soil collected at various places. The government will look into the feasibility of a new legislation for constructing buildings in the Kuttanad region if existing laws prevent new constructions.The Cabinet meeting on Wednesday decided to construct multi-purpose buildings at places where the water level can go up. This can be used as relief camps and social kitchens during times of emergency. Toilets will be constructed at houses in addition to solar-assisted power-generation facilities.

The government has decided to check the feasibility of constructing buildings that can withstand floods. There are already such houses built in Kuttanad. If a new legislation is needed, the Local Self-Government Department will be entrusted with the follow-up proceedings. Also, the Disaster Management Authority and Anert would be entrusted with the task of obtaining the technical expertise for construction.

The Cabinet has decided to post a Special Officer to coordinate relief activities. Each department will have a special officer. The Alappuzha District Collector has been given the charge of Special Officer for coordinating all such activities. He will be in charge of these activites not only in Alappuzha, but also parts of Pathanamthitta and Kottayam.

Disease prevention drive

The Health Department has been asked to take effective steps to prevent the spread of diseases. All necessary precautions will be taken to prevent water-borne diseases. Local bodies have been asked to take the lead in ensuring proper drinking water facilities. Preventive measures can be carried out in association with political-social organisations and other NGOs.