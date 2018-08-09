Kerala government nixes nod granted to five small hydro projects

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It’s not just the relatively big hydel projects like Athirappally which are encountering take-off problems in Kerala. Local protests and issues over forest clearance have forced the state government to scrap five small hydro-electric projects (SHEP), three of which were allotted to the Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL). Conceding a recommendation in this regard by the Energy Management Centre, Kerala (EMC), the Cabinet on Wednesday cancelled the approvals given to the following SHEPs: Kazhuthuruthi (Kollam), Kokkamullu (Kannur), Urumbini (Pathanamthitta), Kuthirachattam (Kasargod) and Malothi (Kasargod). Apart from Urumbini which is a 2.2 MW project, the other four are 2 MW projects.

All five projects were allotted in 2014 under the Independent Power Producer (IPP) scheme, but no progress was made forcing the EMC to recommend to the government they be cancelled. Kazhuthuruthi, Kokkamullu and Urumbini had been allotted to CIAL while the other two were bagged by Sri Saravana Industries, Trichy. Work on Kazhuthuruthi and Kuthirachattam could not be taken up as the developers faced problems in obtaining the necessary clearances from the Forest Department. The remaining three projects got stuck after local people raised objections citing land-related issues, EMC director K M Dhareshan Unnithan said.

‘’Land-related issues are a problem. These five projects were part of a bouquet of 25 SHEPs which were sanctioned in 2014. One, the 8 MW Pathankayam, has already been commissioned,’’ he said. With the major hydel projects entangled in environmental issues, the Power Department and the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) are focusing heavily on run-of-the-river SHEPs, with EMC as the nodal agency. But the way forward has not been easy even though numerous SHEPs have been successfully commissioned. This is not the first time the government has had to step in.