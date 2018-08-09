Kerala monsoon fury: 20 deaths in a day; highly alarming situation, says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With heavy rains lashing across central and north Kerala, the state has been witnessing a never before seen scenario with 20 deaths reported in a day. As many as 22 dams including Idamalayar have been opened while a couple of more dams could be opened soon.

Most of the deaths have been reported from Idukki district (11), followed by Malappuram (6), Kozhikode (2) and Wayanad (1) in the last 24 hours. The government has also postponed the Nehru Trophy Boat race in view of the flood situation.

The situation in the state is highly alarming, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after a high-level review meeting today morning. The state has already submitted its request for assistance before the central delegation which held a meeting with the CM at the state capital on Thursday.

"As many as 22 dams, including Idamalayar, have been opened. As we speak they are opening the Idukki dams also. Initially only a small quantity of water released as a trial run. With the heavy rains continuing like this, Kakki dam could also be opened. That could lead to inundation of Kuttanad region," said Pinarayi.

With incessant rains causing heavy damages in many districts, teams from the Army and NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) have already swung into action. While major damages were reported from Malappuram, Kozhikode and Idukki districts, the land-locked region of Wayanad has been fully cut off.

The state government has sought assistance from the Army, Air Force, Coast Guard, NDRF and the Military Intelligence. Three teams of NDRF have been deployed in Alappuzha, Ernakulam and Kozhikode while two more teams are on the way. The state has sought six more NDRF teams to be deployed, said the Chief Minister.

Necessary rescue equipment for the Army would be brought from Bengaluru to Kozhikode and Kochi by air and would be transported to affected regions by road.

In view of the emergency scenario, a 24-hour monitoring cell under Revenue Additional Chief Secretary PH Kurian has been set up at the Secretariat. In addition, monitoring cells are operational at all Collectorates.

In view of the increasing water level at Kuttanad, the Nehru Trophy Boat race scheduled for August 11 has been postponed. The revised date would be announced later.

The Chief Minister urged the public to restrain caution. "Rescue operation should not have any hindrance. Public going near dams to view opening of shutters, is not advisable. Only those assigned for rescue operations should be allowed. Tourists are advised to exercise caution," Pinarayi said while adding that those taking part in the Vavubali ritual should also be careful.

The government has issued directives to the police and fire force personnel to coordinate rescue operations. Officials have been directed to involve MLAs and other people's representatives in relief measures.

The state has submitted a detailed memorandum on flood assistance before the Central delegation visiting Kerala. The team led by Joint Secretary Dharma Reddy held talks with the Chief Minister and officials on Thursday.

Though the central team has been given a clear mandate about the financial assistance, the state has submitted a detailed memorandum citing the entire damage while another memorandum would be submitted soon.

CM urged the public to come forward to donate for relief measures

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan urged the public to come forward to donate for relief measures. In view of the extent of damage, financial assistance from any corners are welcome. Those willing to donate can contribute to the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF). "I would urge everyone to come forward and contribute for relief measures in this time of crissi," requested Pinarayi.