Home States Kerala

Kerala: Six feared dead at Nilambur after landslide and flash flood

The tragedy occurred at Chettiyanpara near Adyanpara waterfalls at Malappuram by 1 am after continuous heavy rain and flash flood.

Published: 09th August 2018 11:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2018 11:29 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Six persons from a family were killed at Pothukallu in Nilambur taluk in the district after their house was washed following a landslide which broke out on Wednesday midnight.

According to Revenue Department officers, the tragedy occurred at Chettiyanpara near Adyanpara waterfalls here by 1 am after continuous heavy rain and flash flood. The victims have been identified as Parambadan Kunji, 56, Geetha, 29, Navaneeth, 8, Nived, 3, Mithun, 16 and Subramanian, 30.

Officers said five bodies were recovered and search is on for Subramanian, who is believed to be stuck in the debris of the wrecked house. Rescue operations are carried by police, Fire and Rescue units and local residents from various parts of the district.

Since last three days, heavy monsoon downpours have been lashing the northern part of district. Many villages in Nilambur taluk remain under water and vehicular movement has come to a standstill after roads became flooded. Earlier, district administration had shifted at least 17 families in the Taluk following landslide and flash flood threat. District collector Amit Meena has declared for educational institutions in Kondotty, Eranad and Nilambur Taluks taking note of the heavy rain.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Landslide Nilambur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Karunanidhi laid to rest at Marina Beach
A 2014 file image of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie at the premiere of 'The Normal Heart' in New York. (Photo | AP)
Angelina Jolie accuses Brad Pitt of evading child support
Gallery
Actor Rajnikanth pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | PTI)
Film personalities pay final respects to late Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi
PM Modi pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath/ EPS)
Former Tamil Nadu CM Karunanidhi no more: Leaders, celebrities arrive in Chennai to pay last respects