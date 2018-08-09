Kerala: Six feared dead at Nilambur after landslide and flash flood

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Six persons from a family were killed at Pothukallu in Nilambur taluk in the district after their house was washed following a landslide which broke out on Wednesday midnight.

According to Revenue Department officers, the tragedy occurred at Chettiyanpara near Adyanpara waterfalls here by 1 am after continuous heavy rain and flash flood. The victims have been identified as Parambadan Kunji, 56, Geetha, 29, Navaneeth, 8, Nived, 3, Mithun, 16 and Subramanian, 30.

Officers said five bodies were recovered and search is on for Subramanian, who is believed to be stuck in the debris of the wrecked house. Rescue operations are carried by police, Fire and Rescue units and local residents from various parts of the district.

Since last three days, heavy monsoon downpours have been lashing the northern part of district. Many villages in Nilambur taluk remain under water and vehicular movement has come to a standstill after roads became flooded. Earlier, district administration had shifted at least 17 families in the Taluk following landslide and flash flood threat. District collector Amit Meena has declared for educational institutions in Kondotty, Eranad and Nilambur Taluks taking note of the heavy rain.