Kerala: Transport and normal life suffers as rain batters Kannur district

By Express News Service

KANNUR: The fury of the rain which battered the hilly regions continued unabated on Thursday morning too showing no signs of respite. Most of the towns including Iritty, Peravur, Kelakam and Kottiyur are flooded and the roads were battered all around the region making vehicular movements difficult.

A landslide was reported from Nelliyode Kallanthode.

Temporary relief camp has been set up at Ambayathode St George L.P. School and twenty people from the Palchuram Colony, which was flooded, were shifted to the camp.

Makkoottam ghat road is closed and traffic banned through the road as the authorities fear the sidewalls of the road might collapse putting the lives of passengers at risk.