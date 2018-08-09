Kingpin in Thodupuzha family murder case held

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: The kingpin and the prime suspect in the murder of a four-member family at Mundanmudy near Vannappuram was arrested on Wednesday. Aneesh was arrested based on the statements obtained from Libeesh, 28, who was held a couple of days ago. The police said both Aneesh and Libeesh have confessed to the crime, which took place on July 29.

READ | Key accused’s arrest sheds light on motive, operation

Aneesh was arrested from his friend’s rented house at Neriyamangalam at Wednesday noon. District police chief KB Venugopal said Aneesh plotted the crime along with Libeesh six months ago.

“For many years, Aneesh worked as an assistant to Krishnan, whose bruised corpse along with those of his wife and two children were dug up from a pit adjacent to their house. Aneesh knew Krishnan had amassed immense wealth —money and gold ornaments — by performing black magic. He plotted to get hold of the money and obtain the ‘magical powers’ possessed by Krishnan, for which he sought help from Libeesh, who ran a mechanic shop at Thodupuzha,” said the police.

As per the plan, Aneesh left Krishnan’s house several days ago, and was staying at Korangatty, Adimaly, doing painting works. After executing the crime, Aneesh went back to Adimaly for a day.