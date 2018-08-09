KSRTC cancels contract with Trackon Couriers for violation of agreement

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has cancelled the contract with Trackon Couriers for operating courier services through its buses, over violation of contract agreement and breach of trust.Reachon Fastbuz, a point-to-point courier service jointly initiated by KSRTC and Trackon Couriers, was introduced in July 2015.

The project was to make use of the services of 3,700 KSRTC buses and all the bus stations across the state for collection and delivery of consignments. But after three years, KSRTC revoked its contract with Trackon alleging breach of trust. “The Corporation has not generated the expected revenue as per the agreement. Continuing with the contract may affect KSRTC’s financial status. During its investigation the KSRTC vigilance wing has reported that J&J Associates, Angamaly, was using Trackon Services to transport their items.

As the Trackon Services has violated the agreement, the Corporation has decided to cancel the contract,” said a statement issued by KSRTC.The Corporation has asked the company to return the deposit, bank guarantee and to shut down the outlets within seven days.