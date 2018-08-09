Rising water levels in Idukki dam: Kerala to conduct trial run at 12 pm

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: In view of the rising water level in Idukki reservoir, the district administration on Thursday has decided to open the shutter of the dam at 12 pm on Thursday. In a released issued from the collectorate, one of the five shutters, located in the central area will be lifted up by 50 cm during the trial run.

Idukki Dam is the tallest arch dam in India.

"The opening of the shutters requires 10 minutes of technical processing, following which water will be released for four hours," the release said. The decision was taken based on the review meeting held at Thiruvanathapuram, during which power minister M M Mani said that opening the shutters for the trial run was necessary, or else, the water will have to be released all of a sudden.

The water level in the Idukki dam has crossed 2398, the level decided by the authorities to open the shutters of Cheruthony dam for trial run. The water level recorded in Idukki Dam on Thursday was at 2398.80 ft, which is only 0.20 ft away from issuing the red alert.

The water level in the dam shows a rise of more than 0.10 ft per hour, with the catchment area receiving high rainfall. The inflow into the dam was double than that of the water released by the KSEB authorities for power generation at the Moolamattam powerhouse.

District collector G R Gokul told the Express that people need not panic as the water release will take place in a small quantum. "All necessary measures have been taken by the administration to ensure the safety of people residing in the downstream," he said. The state government has directed the district administration to warn the people who reside within 100-meter circumference on the banks of the Periyar River.

The locals have been advised to refrain from entering rivulets and streams due to the likelihood of flash floods. Bathing, washing clothes, playing and fishing in the river is strictly banned. Those indulging in selfies with the background of floodwater are strictly warned too.

Meanwhile, Idukki and Peermade registered a rainfall of 128.6 mm and 124 mm respectively on Thursday. While Thodupuzha and Munnar received 107.3 mm and 64.2 mm respectively.