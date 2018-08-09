Home States Kerala

Two killed after house tumbles in landslide in Kannur's Keezhanganam

The bodies were sent to the Pariyaram Medical College Hospital for postmortem.

Published: 09th August 2018 03:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2018 03:11 AM   |  A+A-

landslide4_copy

Image used for representational purpose. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Two people were killed after the concrete house they were living in came crashing down on them following a landslide at Keezhanganam hill at 6.30pm on Wednesday. The deceased were identified as Immattikkal Thomas, 80, of Edakkanam and his daughter-in-law, Shyni, 43.

The victims got stuck under the debris. Shyni’s husband Jaison and children Anju and Akhil were not in the house at the time of the accident.Though the police and people who rushed to the spot tried hard to rescue the two, it took them two-and-a-half hours to lift them out. By the time, both had died. The bodies were sent to the Pariyaram Medical College Hospital for postmortem.

Red alert at Idamalayar

Meanwhile, a red alert has been issued at the Idamalayar dam, Idukki, after its reservoir level crossed 168.20 metres against the full reservoir limit of 169 metres. The Kerala State Electricity Board said the dam’s shutter gates will be opened on Thursday morning and 164 cumecs water will be released.
This is expected to rise Periyar river’s present water level by 1-1.5 metres.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Keezhanganam Kannur landslide Kerala landslide

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Karunanidhi laid to rest at Marina Beach
A 2014 file image of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie at the premiere of 'The Normal Heart' in New York. (Photo | AP)
Angelina Jolie accuses Brad Pitt of evading child support
Gallery
Actor Rajnikanth pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | PTI)
Film personalities pay final respects to late Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi
PM Modi pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath/ EPS)
Former Tamil Nadu CM Karunanidhi no more: Leaders, celebrities arrive in Chennai to pay last respects