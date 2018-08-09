Two killed after house tumbles in landslide in Kannur's Keezhanganam

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Two people were killed after the concrete house they were living in came crashing down on them following a landslide at Keezhanganam hill at 6.30pm on Wednesday. The deceased were identified as Immattikkal Thomas, 80, of Edakkanam and his daughter-in-law, Shyni, 43.

The victims got stuck under the debris. Shyni’s husband Jaison and children Anju and Akhil were not in the house at the time of the accident.Though the police and people who rushed to the spot tried hard to rescue the two, it took them two-and-a-half hours to lift them out. By the time, both had died. The bodies were sent to the Pariyaram Medical College Hospital for postmortem.

Red alert at Idamalayar

Meanwhile, a red alert has been issued at the Idamalayar dam, Idukki, after its reservoir level crossed 168.20 metres against the full reservoir limit of 169 metres. The Kerala State Electricity Board said the dam’s shutter gates will be opened on Thursday morning and 164 cumecs water will be released.

This is expected to rise Periyar river’s present water level by 1-1.5 metres.